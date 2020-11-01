Trump predicts red wave of Election Day votes

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is predicting a “red wave” of Election Day votes for him, aiming to overcome Democratic leads in early votes.

Speaking to supporters in Dubuque, Iowa, Trump says, “I like Election Day, and most of you do too.”

Trump was aiming to boost that turnout in a final campaign blitz with 10 rallies over two days across battleground states.

Trump turned the microphone over to his daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump, who said it’s time for Trump‘s supporters to have his back.

She says: “He fights so hard for each of us every single day, and now you can fight for him.”