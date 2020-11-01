70°
Latest Weather Blog
Trump predicts red wave of Election Day votes
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is predicting a “red wave” of Election Day votes for him, aiming to overcome Democratic leads in early votes.
Speaking to supporters in Dubuque, Iowa, Trump says, “I like Election Day, and most of you do too.”
Trump was aiming to boost that turnout in a final campaign blitz with 10 rallies over two days across battleground states.
Trump turned the microphone over to his daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump, who said it’s time for Trump‘s supporters to have his back.
She says: “He fights so hard for each of us every single day, and now you can fight for him.”
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Best fantasy players for week 8 in NFL: Fantasy Focus with Reggie...
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 4 - Jacoby Howard
-
Ed Orgeron talks about Brennan's potential return; full Monday press conference
-
Friday Night Blitz: Week 5 10-23-2020
-
TJ Finley to replace Myles Brennan as QB this Saturday