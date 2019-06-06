78°
Trump praises D-Day veterans at ceremony

3 hours 46 minutes 41 seconds ago Thursday, June 06 2019 Jun 6, 2019 June 06, 2019 6:37 AM June 06, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: CNN

OMAHA BEACH, France (AP) - President Donald Trump is praising the veterans of D-Day, saying they are "among the very greatest Americans who will ever live."

Trump spoke in France at the Normandy American Cemetery of Colleville-sur-Mer, near Omaha Beach, where the Americans landed on June 6, 1944. Trump said that on that day -75 years ago- 10,000 men sacrificed their lives not only for their fellow troops and their countries but for the "survival of liberty."

Trump says the ground the allied forces captured during the invasion "won back this ground for civilization."

