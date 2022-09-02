Trump playing catch-up to fill top government posts

75°
WASHINGTON - With Senate confirmation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, President Donald Trump filled another important post in his new government. Only 685 to go.
In his third week in office, Trump's young government remains a work in progress, with hundreds of empty desks in agency offices across Washington. While the president has criticized Democrats for the delays, he also shares at least part of the blame for moving more slowly than his predecessor to submit vetting information and paperwork for his nominations.
Sessions was Trump's eighth member of his administration to be confirmed; at this point eight years ago President Barack Obama had 23 officials confirmed, including department heads and deputies.
