84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump plans to talk energy jobs in May 14 trip to Louisiana

1 hour 30 minutes 31 seconds ago Monday, May 06 2019 May 6, 2019 May 06, 2019 5:19 PM May 06, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - President Donald Trump plans to visit Louisiana next week to highlight job growth related to energy.
  
The White House said Monday that Trump is scheduled to travel May 14 to Hackberry, an unincorporated Louisiana community on the Gulf Coast between New Orleans and Houston. The president plans to tour a shipping facility that uses trains to bring in liquefied natural gas for export overseas.
  
The White House says Trump will discuss how energy infrastructure projects such as Sempra's Cameron LNG Export Facility in Louisiana are creating American jobs.
  
The visit will be Trump's third trip to Louisiana since he took office in 2017.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days