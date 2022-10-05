Trump plans to announce Supreme Court pick

WASHINGTON - Tonight, President Donald Trump plans to announce his nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court.



And three federal appeals court judges are seen as the leading candidates.



Neil Gorsuch serves on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver; Thomas Hardiman works in Pittsburgh as a judge on the Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals; and William Pryor sits as a judge on the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.