67°
Latest Weather Blog
Trump plans to announce Supreme Court pick
Trending News
WASHINGTON - Tonight, President Donald Trump plans to announce his nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court.
And three federal appeals court judges are seen as the leading candidates.
Neil Gorsuch serves on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver; Thomas Hardiman works in Pittsburgh as a judge on the Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals; and William Pryor sits as a judge on the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Debates quiet down on proposal to allow bars to stay open on...
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 5: Dutchtown's Gary Dukes
-
Minor accident caused major delays Wednesday morning
-
Sheriff: Dealer caught stockpiling drugs at small BR church after buyer died...
-
Livingston deputy's deadly crash under criminal investigation, heading to grand jury
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 4: Central's Glen Cage
-
Plaquemine's Jayden Rogers leading the Green Devils through music
-
Southeastern knocks off #4 Incarnate Word on Eli Sawyer game winning touchdown...
-
McKinley High's homecoming football game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between...
-
LSU Baseball team volunteers with Baton Rouge's Miracle League