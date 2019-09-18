87°
Trump names hostage negotiator as national security adviser

Wednesday, September 18 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Politco

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he plans to name hostage negotiator Robert O'Brien to be his new national security adviser.
 
Trump tweeted Wednesday that he has "worked long & hard" with O'Brien and that "he will do a great job!"
 
Trump's announcement about O'Brien comes a week after he ousted John Bolton from the national security adviser's post, citing policy disagreements.
 
Bolton was Trump's third national security adviser.

