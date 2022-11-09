Trump meets with auto industry

66°
5 years 9 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, January 24 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump continues his outreach efforts today as he meets with executives from the auto industry.

One of his meetings yesterday included a White House reception for congressional leaders of both parties.

Today Trump also meets with his newly sworn-in CIA Director Mike Pompeo and he'll speak by phone with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

