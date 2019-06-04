Trump, May discuss bilateral trade deal, China

Photo: Casper Star Tribune

LONDON (AP) - President Donald Trump is meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May at 10 Downing St. in London.

May and her husband Philip, greeted Trump and first lady Melania Trump and the foursome posed for photographs. Protesters demonstrating against Trump's visit gathered up the street.

May is to step down Friday as head of her Conservative Party over her failure to secure Britain's exit from the European Union. The leaders are discussing a possible bilateral trade deal to take effect once the U.K. leaves the European Union and Britain's decision about whether Chinese telecoms firm Huawei can work on parts of the country's new 5G wireless communications network.

The U.S. wants allies to exclude Huawei from all 5G networks over fears it could let the Chinese government gain access to data.