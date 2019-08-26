79°
Trump looking at Miami for next G-7 meeting

Monday, August 26 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BIARRITZ, France (AP) -  President Donald Trump says no decision has been made, but that Miami is the likely venue for next year's Group of Seven summit.

The United States is hosting the 2020 summit, which is concluding Monday in France. He says the U.S. can learn from what took place this year, saying "I think they did a really great job."

Trump told reporters that the U.S. is looking to host the summit at a property, which is just minutes from the Miami airport and has a lot of acreage and properties that would allow delegations from each G-7 country to have its own building.

