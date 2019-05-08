Trump invokes privilege claim over Mueller docs

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Justice Department says President Donald Trump has exerted executive privilege over the full Mueller report and other investigative records that had been subpoenaed by the House Judiciary Committee.

Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd says Wednesday that the Justice Department is also ending its negotiations with the committee. Boyd says the committee's chairman, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, scheduled an "unnecessary contempt vote."

Attorney General William Barr released a redacted version of Mueller's report to the public last month, but Democrats want to see the full document, along with underlying evidence. The Justice Department has rejected that demand but allowed a handful of congressional leaders to view a less redacted version.