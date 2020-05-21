68°
Trump HHS pick faces calls for probe of stock trades

3 years 4 months 1 week ago Wednesday, January 11 2017 Jan 11, 2017 January 11, 2017 8:00 AM January 11, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be the nation's top health official is facing calls for investigation of whether his stock picks were guided by insider knowledge as a senior member of Congress.

Georgia Republican congressman Tom Price was chosen by Trump partly for of his plan to repeal "Obamacare." His confirmation hearings are expected to be a spirited debate about the future of federal health insurance programs.

Now the hearings could veer in a different direction, involving legal and ethical questions.

The Trump transition team says Price has complied fully with all applicable laws and ethics rules and that Democrats are playing politics.

A senior Democratic lawmaker - congresswoman Louise Slaughter of New York - and the advocacy group Public Citizen have asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate.

