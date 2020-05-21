Latest Weather Blog
Trump HHS pick faces calls for probe of stock trades
WASHINGTON - President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be the nation's top health official is facing calls for investigation of whether his stock picks were guided by insider knowledge as a senior member of Congress.
Georgia Republican congressman Tom Price was chosen by Trump partly for of his plan to repeal "Obamacare." His confirmation hearings are expected to be a spirited debate about the future of federal health insurance programs.
Now the hearings could veer in a different direction, involving legal and ethical questions.
The Trump transition team says Price has complied fully with all applicable laws and ethics rules and that Democrats are playing politics.
A senior Democratic lawmaker - congresswoman Louise Slaughter of New York - and the advocacy group Public Citizen have asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Researchers say nitric oxide treatment is safe, helps COVID patients breathe; further...
-
EBR Mayor: No large events in immediate future; could return later
-
Coach O 'photobombs' pre-schooler's graduation photos
-
Less traffic helped keep Government Road Diet on track for completion
-
Knock Knock Children's Museum still unable to open, taking hit during phase...
Sports Video
-
LSU Coaches dish on latest with football team
-
New West Feliciana football coach unsure of when he'll meet his new...
-
Walker's Christian Cassels signing with Belhaven is true comeback story
-
Southeastern stud gets pro opportunity in native Canada
-
Southern Law grad is instilling faith in others through faith