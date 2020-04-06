81°
Trump heading to Mississippi for civil rights museum opening

2 years 4 months 1 day ago Monday, December 04 2017 Dec 4, 2017 December 04, 2017 8:33 PM December 04, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: The Hill
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump will be traveling to Mississippi on Saturday to attend the opening of a new civil rights museum.
  
That's according to a White House official. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the trip before it is formally announced.
  
The Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and adjacent Museum of Mississippi History are scheduled to open at 11 a.m. Saturday.
  
Trump faced criticism for several racially-charged tweets and comments, including saying "both sides" were at fault for violence at a deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
  
He's also criticized black NFL players for kneeling during the national anthem to protest police violence and racism.
  
Trump paid a visit to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. earlier this year.
