Latest Weather Blog
Trump endorses Bill Cassidy for reelection in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — President Donald Trump on Monday announced his support for Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy’s reelection bid in Louisiana.
Support from the president was expected, but a tweet made it official.
Trump thanked Cassidy for supporting his agenda and tweeted: “You are doing an outstanding job representing the people of Louisiana & the U.S.A. You have my Complete and Total Endorsement!”
THANK YOU @BillCassidy for all of your support with our #MAGA Agenda. You are doing an outstanding job representing the people of Louisiana & the U.S.A. You have my Complete and Total Endorsement! #KAG2020 https://t.co/zmZZgbnNKc— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2020
Cassidy’s campaign promoted the endorsement, with the GOP senator calling it an honor.
Cassidy, a medical doctor and regular Trump ally in Washington, is running for a second six-year term in Louisiana’s Nov. 3 election.
He won’t know his full slate of competitors until mid-July, when the candidate signup period is held. But he’s drawn at least one opponent so far: Antoine Pierce, a Baton Rouge Democrat and community organizer who hosts a radio talk show.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ascension Parish school officials hold public forum to discuss proposed property tax
-
Sunday Journal: A Haven of Hope
-
Baton Rouge students whose Italy trip was cut short by virus concerns...
-
Livingston Parish subdivision installs state of the art technology aimed at preventing...
-
Amid coronavirus concerns, officials monitoring Mississippi River travel