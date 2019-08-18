89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump economic adviser plays down fears of looming recession

1 hour 10 minutes 37 seconds ago Sunday, August 18 2019 Aug 18, 2019 August 18, 2019 10:33 AM August 18, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) - President Donald Trump's top economic adviser is trying to play down fears of a looming recession after last week's sharp drop in the financial markets. Larry Kudlow says the economy will perform well in the second half of 2019.
  
Kudlow says consumers are seeing higher wages and are able to spend and save more. He calls such a scenario "an ideal situation.
  
A strong economy is key to Trump's reelection prospects. Kudlow acknowledges a slowing energy sector, but says low interest rates will help housing, construction and auto sales.
  
Kudlow is also defending the president's use of tariffs on goods coming from China, saying "we cannot let China pursue these unfair and unreciprocal trading practices."
  
Kudlow was interviewed on NBC's "Meet the Press" and "Fox News Sunday."
  
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days