Trump defends tweets about 4 Dem women of color
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says his tweets telling four female Democratic lawmakers of color to "go back" to the broken countries from which they came were "NOT Racist."
Trump sought to defend himself Tuesday, a day after saying he wasn't concerned that critics considered the tweets to be racist. Trump tweeted Tuesday: "Those Tweets were NOT Racist. I don't have a Racist bone in my body!" Reps. Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib are U.S. citizens, and three were born in the U.S. They say Trump made "xenophobic bigoted remarks."
Trump also criticized plans by the House to vote on a resolution condemning his comments. He called Tuesday's expected vote on the resolution a "Democrat con game" and said Republicans "should not show 'weakness' and fall into their trap."
Trump says the vote should instead be on the language used by the congresswomen.
