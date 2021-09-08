89°
Trump co-chair wishes death on Obama, calls 1st lady male

4 years 8 months 2 weeks ago Friday, December 23 2016 Dec 23, 2016 December 23, 2016 3:42 PM December 23, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BUFFALO - A Buffalo businessman who co-chaired Donald Trump's New York campaign says he wants to see President Barack Obama die from mad cow disease and the first lady "return to being a male."

The failed Republican gubernatorial candidate Carl Paladino made the comments in response to a survey by Artvoice, a Buffalo newspaper. The publication asked local artists, performers and business owners for a New Year's wish list.

In his response, Paladino wrote that he hopes the president dies from a disease caught from "having relations" with a cow.

He said he wants to see Michelle Obama "return to being a male and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe where she lives comfortably in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla."

Paladino confirmed by phone and email Friday that he wrote the comments.

