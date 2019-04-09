Trump claims launching Russia probe 'treasonous'

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is accusing those responsible for launching the special counsel investigation of "treason" and says they "will certainly be looked at."

Trump did not specify who he's referring to, but told reporters Monday, that "There are a lot of people out there that have done some very, very evil things, very bad things. I would say treasonous things against our country."

Trump adds that, "Those people will certainly be looked at" and says: "I've been looking at them for a long time."

The comments come a day after the attorney general told Congress that special counsel Robert Mueller found no evidence Trump or his associates conspired with Russia to influence the 2016 election.

Asked about the possibility of issuing pardons, Trump also says: I "haven't thought about it."