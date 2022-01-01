83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump cites 'terrible cost' of WWI

3 years 1 month 2 weeks ago Sunday, November 11 2018 Nov 11, 2018 November 11, 2018 10:26 AM November 11, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
(From L) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Morocco's Prince Moulay Hassan, Moroccan King Mohammed VI, US First Lady Melania Trump, US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Australian Governor-General Peter Cosgrove attend a ceremony the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, as part of the commemorations marking the 100th anniversary of the 11 November 1918 armistice, ending World War I, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. (Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP)

Trending News

PARIS (AP) - President Donald Trump says victory came at a "terrible cost" to allied forces that fought and died in World War I.
  
Trump said that 26,000 Americans were killed in just the last battle of the war alone.
  
Trump spoke during a WWI centennial at the Suresnes American Cemetery and Memorial where more than 1,500 U.S. military servicemen are buried.
  
He says it's the duty of today's generation to defend the peace they nobly gave with their lives.
  
Trump introduced six American veterans of the war and an U.S. eighth-grader who saved money for two years so he could attend the ceremony to honor the heroes of WWI.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days