Trump campaign eyes chances to vie for states lost in 2016

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump loves to recount how his 2016 campaign defied expectations to pierce the vaunted Democratic "blue wall."

For 2020, he's looking to do one better. As his re-election campaign kicks into high gear, it's exploring opportunities to contest states he lost in 2016, aiming to keep divided Democrats on the defensive.

Trump on Monday visits one of those states, Minnesota, where he lost to Hillary Clinton by fewer than 45,000 votes in 2016. The campaign also is targeting New Mexico, Nevada, and New Hampshire, all states where Trump fell short by under 100,000 votes.