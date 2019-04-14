69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump campaign eyes chances to vie for states lost in 2016

3 hours 24 minutes 43 seconds ago Saturday, April 13 2019 Apr 13, 2019 April 13, 2019 8:57 PM April 13, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump loves to recount how his 2016 campaign defied expectations to pierce the vaunted Democratic "blue wall."

For 2020, he's looking to do one better. As his re-election campaign kicks into high gear, it's exploring opportunities to contest states he lost in 2016, aiming to keep divided Democrats on the defensive.

Trump on Monday visits one of those states, Minnesota, where he lost to Hillary Clinton by fewer than 45,000 votes in 2016. The campaign also is targeting New Mexico, Nevada, and New Hampshire, all states where Trump fell short by under 100,000 votes.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days