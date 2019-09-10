Trump calls NC vote 1st step to removing Pelosi

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is urging North Carolina voters to "take the first steps" toward removing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and "winning the back the House in 2020."

Trump is in Fayetteville campaigning on behalf of Republican Dan Bishop in a closely watched special election that takes place Tuesday. Bishop is running against Democrat Dan McCready for a House seat.

Trump is trying to fire up GOP voters by trashing Democrats. He says a vote for any Democrat in 2020 is "a vote for the rise of radical socialism and the destruction of the American dream." He says he offers "the only positive vision for the people of North Carolina."

He says, "Our first task is a giant victory tomorrow."