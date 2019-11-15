59°
Trump asks justices for temporary block of House subpoena

Friday, November 15 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump wants the Supreme Court to keep House Democrats from getting his financial records at least until the justices resolve a broader fight over efforts to subpoena a sitting president's records.
  
Trump filed an emergency appeal with the justices Friday in a case from Washington, D.C., over a subpoena from a House committee for financial records held by Trump's accountants. The request comes a day after he urged the high court to rule that a president cannot be prosecuted or even investigated for crimes while in office.
  
The Thursday filing involves a subpoena issued by the Manhattan district attorney demanding Trump's tax returns from the same accounting firm.
  
A temporary order blocking the enforcement of the House subpoena could allow the court to consider the two cases together.
