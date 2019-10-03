Trump asks China to investigate Biden and son

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is calling on China to probe former Vice President Joe Biden.

The president is already ensnarled in an impeachment investigation over his request for Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son Hunter.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence say Americans have a right to know about the wrongdoing the president alleges. There is no evidence of any wrongdoing by the Bidens.

Biden's campaign chairman says Trump's assertions merely show he's afraid of facing Biden in next year's election.

House intelligence committee chairman Adam Schiff, who has a leading role in Congress' impeachment inquiry, says Trump's comments show "he feels he can do anything with impunity."