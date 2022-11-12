58°
Trump announces US withdrawal from Iran deal
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says the United States is withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, which he is calling "defective at its core."
Trump on Tuesday signed a presidential memorandum withdrawing from the 2015 agreement and he is planning to reinstall sanctions on the Iranian regime. He says in an address to the nation that he will be reinstituting the highest level of sanctions and warning any country not to help the Iranian government.
Trump says America "will not be held hostage to nuclear blackmail" and will not allow "a regime that chants 'Death to America'" to get access to nuclear weapons.
The president says he made the decision after consulting with U.S. allies.
