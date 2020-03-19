Latest Weather Blog
Trump announces explosion before NYC officials
NEW YORK - Donald Trump may have moved ahead of New York City officials when he declared Saturday evening that a "bomb went off" in the city before officials had released details.
Trump made the announcement minutes after stepping off his plane during a rally at an airport hangar in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He told the crowd, "we better get very tough, folks."
The Republican presidential nominee made the comments around 9:10 p.m., shortly after the explosion in Manhattan's crowded Chelsea neighborhood and as emergency officials were responding to the blast.
Trump's rival Hillary Clinton, meanwhile, sought to present a more cautions response, underscoring the difference between the two candidates' styles.
Clinton was briefed on the incidents shortly after her speech to the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation dinner in Washington.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
List of Baton Rouge-area restaurants offering pick-up, take-out & delivery
-
Blood donors needed as virus outbreak causes severe shortage
-
Wedding dates forced to change amid coronavirus precautions
-
How doctors are using technology to keep patients safe at home
-
Feds propose delivering $500B in checks to Americans, first round in early...