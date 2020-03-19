Trump announces explosion before NYC officials

NEW YORK - Donald Trump may have moved ahead of New York City officials when he declared Saturday evening that a "bomb went off" in the city before officials had released details.



Trump made the announcement minutes after stepping off his plane during a rally at an airport hangar in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He told the crowd, "we better get very tough, folks."



The Republican presidential nominee made the comments around 9:10 p.m., shortly after the explosion in Manhattan's crowded Chelsea neighborhood and as emergency officials were responding to the blast.



Trump's rival Hillary Clinton, meanwhile, sought to present a more cautions response, underscoring the difference between the two candidates' styles.



Clinton was briefed on the incidents shortly after her speech to the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation dinner in Washington.