62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump and Biden notch Super Tuesday wins that propel them closer to nominations

1 hour 5 minutes 46 seconds ago Tuesday, March 05 2024 Mar 5, 2024 March 05, 2024 8:30 PM March 05, 2024 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Republican Donald Trump, are looking to all but clinch their party’s nominations as both are heavily favored in each of the 16 states and one territory holding Super Tuesday primaries on March 5.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days