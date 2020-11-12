Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski tests positive for COVID-19

Corey Lewandowski during a 2020 interview with Frontline on PBS.

Corey Lewandowski, an adviser to President Donald Trump's campaign, has tested positive for the coronavirus, CNN reports.

The announcement was made Thursday morning, with Lewandowski joining a growing list of individuals close to the President who have tested positive for the virus after attending campaign events in the days leading up to as well as after the election.

The 47-year-old political operative, commentator, and author says he is feeling fine and will stay home as a precaution, CNN reports.

David Bossie, one of the President's political advisers, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and White House political affairs director Brian Jack all tested positive for the coronavirus this week.

Lewandowski posted a photo of himself aboard Air Force One on November 2, alongside Bossie and others, before a Trump campaign rally in Wisconsin.

Some of the individuals who have revealed their diagnosis attended an election night party where White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and nearly every other attendee was not wearing a mask.

Meadows and four others around the White House and the Trump campaign subsequently tested positive last week.