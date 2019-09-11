Trump: 9/11 victims won't 'ever be forgotten'

Photo: Chron.com

NEW YORK (AP) - President Donald Trump has joined the military in observing a moment of silence at the Pentagon for the 18th anniversary of 9/11.

The moment of silence is traditionally observed at 9:37 a.m. - the exact time when a plane crashed into the Defense Department's headquarters on Sept. 11, 2001, killing 184 people. But this year's ceremony ran late, and the anniversary was observed at 9:47 a.m.

The commander in chief told families that "this is your anniversary of personal and permanent loss" and he said that their "loved ones will never ever be forgotten." When he arrived at the Pentagon, he was greeted by Defense Secretary Mark Esper. The president placed a wreath of red, white and blue flowers at the memorial site.