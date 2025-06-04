Truckload of wood chips spills at West Feliciana Parish intersection

ST. FRANCISVILLE - A truck full of wood chips dumped much of its load Wednesday night at U.S. Hwy. 61 and La. Hwy 964.

Sheriff Brian Spillman said the truck failed to negotiate a turn around 6 p.m. and partially overturned. No one was injured.

It took emergency responders several hours to clear the road, but Spillman said it was reopened by 9:30 p.m.