78°
Latest Weather Blog
Truckload of wood chips spills at West Feliciana Parish intersection
ST. FRANCISVILLE - A truck full of wood chips dumped much of its load Wednesday night at U.S. Hwy. 61 and La. Hwy 964.
Sheriff Brian Spillman said the truck failed to negotiate a turn around 6 p.m. and partially overturned. No one was injured.
Trending News
It took emergency responders several hours to clear the road, but Spillman said it was reopened by 9:30 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Alleged Vulture gang members could face federal charges
-
With the future of FEMA unclear, Louisiana leaders say they need a...
-
Over 200 employees laid off as result of IDEA Bridge and Innovation...
-
West Baton Rouge brings in engineering firm to analyze total drainage across...
-
5 arrested in April deadly shooting, gun robbery at The Reserve at...
Sports Video
-
A local Team USA weightlifter has become a rising star on the...
-
High school football teams take on 7 on 7 summer league
-
Rougarou win season opener
-
New study says Super Bowl LIX brought in $1.25 billion, supported 10,000...
-
LSU baseball announces times for Super Regional matchups against West Virginia