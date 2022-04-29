Latest Weather Blog
Trucker ticketed in I-10 crash that caused traffic nightmare in West Baton Rouge Tuesday
PORT ALLEN - A truck driver was ticketed in a crash that stymied traffic on I-10 East in West Baton Rouge Parish for much of Tuesday.
The crash was reported before 3:30 p.m. on I-10 just before LA 415. Officials said the semi plowed into five vehicles sitting in rush hour traffic, including two other 18-wheelers.
Five hours after an 18-wheeler slammed into 5 other vehicles, drivers are stuck in 9 miles of traffic. Crews are still on the scene at I-10 East before LA 415 cleaning up the mess. More here: https://t.co/D53W1BcE3s pic.twitter.com/DYlas025EG— Jordan Whittington (@jwhittingtonBR) February 20, 2019
A West Baton Rouge traffic official says the driver, William Myers, swerved when he realized he needed to stop and struck the cars sitting in the right lane. The trucker was apparently nearing the end of his shift, and the person set to relieve him was sleeping in the rear of the rig at the time. That person reportedly broke his leg when he was thrown about in the wreck.
Myers was cited for careless operation.
UPDATE: Looks like officials are now letting drivers pass using part of the median. Traffic is STOPPED all the way to Grosse Tete. Take US 190 as your alt. route this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/cVWwih0NQI— Jordan Whittington (@jwhittingtonBR) February 19, 2019
Trending News
No other injuries were reported.
The crash caused heavy congestion on the interstate throughout the night.
That portion of the interstate is infamous for major crashes that have happened there over the past several years. Last year, one person was killed and two more were hurt in the same area.
On Wednesday afternoon, officials released dramatic dash cam footage from the wreck. To view it, click here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU: What to know ahead of Garth Brooks concert
-
Officials break ground on new Intracoastal Canal Bridge project
-
School bus driver accused of beating child in St. Helena Parish; abuse...
-
Garth Brooks takeover: Everything you need to know before the biggest event...
-
Van finally fixed after two years, call to 2 On Your Side
Sports Video
-
Ja'Tyre Carter trying to become first Southern Jaguar drafted in NFL since...
-
Offense defeated Defense 59-31 in LSU's Spring Game
-
Jehovah-Jireh's JP Ricks signs with Tallahassee CC
-
Five Madison Prep hoopers ink letters of intent
-
McKinley removes interim tag, makes Ron Allen newest head football coach