Trucker ticketed in I-10 crash that caused traffic nightmare in West Baton Rouge Tuesday

PORT ALLEN - A truck driver was ticketed in a crash that stymied traffic on I-10 East in West Baton Rouge Parish for much of Tuesday.

The crash was reported before 3:30 p.m. on I-10 just before LA 415. Officials said the semi plowed into five vehicles sitting in rush hour traffic, including two other 18-wheelers.

Five hours after an 18-wheeler slammed into 5 other vehicles, drivers are stuck in 9 miles of traffic. Crews are still on the scene at I-10 East before LA 415 cleaning up the mess. More here: https://t.co/D53W1BcE3s pic.twitter.com/DYlas025EG — Jordan Whittington (@jwhittingtonBR) February 20, 2019

A West Baton Rouge traffic official says the driver, William Myers, swerved when he realized he needed to stop and struck the cars sitting in the right lane. The trucker was apparently nearing the end of his shift, and the person set to relieve him was sleeping in the rear of the rig at the time. That person reportedly broke his leg when he was thrown about in the wreck.

Myers was cited for careless operation.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash caused heavy congestion on the interstate throughout the night.

That portion of the interstate is infamous for major crashes that have happened there over the past several years. Last year, one person was killed and two more were hurt in the same area.

On Wednesday afternoon, officials released dramatic dash cam footage from the wreck. To view it, click here.