Trucker booked for negligent homicide after crash that killed toddler on I-12

ALBANY - An out-of-state truck driver was arrested after his 18-wheeler slammed into the back of another vehicle on I-12, leaving an 18-month-old dead Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. near the Livingston-Tangipahoa parish line. Louisiana State Police said the trucker--60-year-old Predrag Bisevac of Lisle, Illinois--failed to stop as he approached standstill traffic on the eastbound side of the interstate.

Two other victims, both in the same vehicle as the toddler, were airlifted from the scene and taken to Baton Rouge hospitals with moderate injuries. Police said the child, identified as Gael Pacheco of Baton Rouge, sustained fatal injuries despite being properly secured in the backseat of the vehicle.

Bisevac was booked on charges of negligent homicide and reckless operation. Police do not suspect Bisevac was impaired at the time.