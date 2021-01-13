Truck stolen from gas station with dog still inside; EBR deputies investigating

BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's deputies are looking for a vehicle that was stolen in East Baton Rouge with the owner's pet still inside.

Family members said the vehicle was taken Tuesday at a RaceTrac gas station on Essen Lane. Few details were shared about the theft of the vehicle, posts on social media said the victim's dog was inside the truck whenever it was taken.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office confirmed it is investigating the theft and working to locate the dog and the stolen truck.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact the sheriff's office.