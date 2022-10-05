66°
Latest Weather Blog
Truck spills tires on I-10, snarls eastbound traffic past Miss. River Bridge
BATON ROUGE - A load of tires fell off a truck and spread across two lanes of eastbound I-10 Tuesday afternoon.
Traffic started to back up between the 10/110 split and LA 1 shortly after 2:30 p.m. when the tires fell off the truck.
Loose tires blocking multiple lanes on I-10 East past the Mississippi River Bridge pic.twitter.com/CnDMXWpLQe— WBRZ TRAFFIC (@wbrztraffic) October 4, 2022
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Trending News
Click HERE for the WBRZ traffic map. Watch WBRZ traffic reports at 4:00 and 5:00 on Channel 2 and WBRZ Plus - streaming here. Listen to traffic updates all afternoon on Guaranty Radio stations.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Feds say an upscale home on East Lakeshore drive was the center...
-
Hammond home invaders attempted to execute 7-year-old; police say gun misfired
-
Now that new Livingston Parish development has passed, what's the plan for...
-
Hundreds of schools to install panic buttons in classrooms
-
LSU Foundation employee caught with child porn after deputies uncovered disturbing online...
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 4: Central's Glen Cage
-
Plaquemine's Jayden Rogers leading the Green Devils through music
-
Southeastern knocks off #4 Incarnate Word on Eli Sawyer game winning touchdown...
-
McKinley High's homecoming football game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between...
-
LSU Baseball team volunteers with Baton Rouge's Miracle League