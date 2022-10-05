Truck spills tires on I-10, snarls eastbound traffic past Miss. River Bridge

BATON ROUGE - A load of tires fell off a truck and spread across two lanes of eastbound I-10 Tuesday afternoon.

Traffic started to back up between the 10/110 split and LA 1 shortly after 2:30 p.m. when the tires fell off the truck.

Loose tires blocking multiple lanes on I-10 East past the Mississippi River Bridge pic.twitter.com/CnDMXWpLQe — WBRZ TRAFFIC (@wbrztraffic) October 4, 2022

No injuries have been reported at this time.

