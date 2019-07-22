79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Truck spills 1,000 gallons of cane syrup in French Quarter

2 hours 14 minutes 7 seconds ago Monday, July 22 2019 Jul 22, 2019 July 22, 2019 9:20 PM July 22, 2019 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: Jordan Whittington
Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - The roadways in the Big Easy were a bit sticky Monday night after a truck spilled 1,000 gallons of cane syrup in the French Quarter.

Yes. 1,000 gallons.

The New Orleans Police Department says a container truck was traveling eastbound on N. Rampart Street when syrup began leaking from the back.

Because the roadway isn't safe for drivers, N. Rampart Street will remain closed between St. Louis and Toulouse into Tuesday morning while crews clean up the sticky situation. The westbound side will be open for morning commuters.

