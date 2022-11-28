Truck spilled nails on I-10 Monday morning, forced brief lane closures

BATON ROUGE - Crews briefly blocked off part of I-10 after a truck spilled nails on the road late Monday morning.

DOTD workers shut down multiple lanes on the eastbound side of the interstate around 10:40 am. while crews cleaned up the nails, which reportedly came from a pallet that fell off the back of a truck between Siegen and Essen Lane.

Authorities received reports of flat tires on the interstate, but DOTD reports only one person requested assistance on I-10 Monday morning.

The interstate was fully reopened before 11 a.m.