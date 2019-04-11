Truck's teetering load above interstate causes concern, prompts I-110 South closure

BATON ROUGE - An accident involving a lumber truck on the I-10 westbound flyover toward the Mississippi River Bridge forced highway officials to close the merging portion of I-110 to I-10 East underneath over concerns the truck's shifting load could topple onto motorists passing under the debacle.

The crash happened during the evening rush Wednesday.

Accident involving a lumber truck & 18-wheeler blocking the left lane I-10 West @ 110 split. Delays to Essen Lane. pic.twitter.com/JalyKgVEFd — WBRZ TRAFFIC (@wbrztraffic) April 10, 2019

Traffic cameras monitoring the situation showed the lumber load on the back of an 18-wheeler with an obvious and dubious lean. Authorities closed I-110 South to likely avoid any potential debris from falling onto the traffic underneath.

I-110 South traffic was forced to take I-10 West into West Baton Rouge over the new bridge and then detour back to continue their commute to I-10 East.

I-110 South is CLOSED at the split. Crews are forcing drivers to take I-10 West over the MSR Bridge. pic.twitter.com/MRmDFPxgvC — Jordan Whittington (@jwhittingtonBR) April 10, 2019

Police said the situation was the result of a two-vehicle crash on I-10. Officials said the semi swerved to avoid the crash and its load became dislodged as a result.

The issue lingered well after 6:30 Wednesday evening. Because of the wreck on westbound lanes of I-10, traffic leaving Baton Rouge was backed up to Essen Lane at one point. Delays on the closed I-110 South reached Florida.

There's no word yet on injuries.

