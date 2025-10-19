Truck hit by gunfire in Zachary on Old Baker Road, no injuries reported

ZACHARY - A truck was hit by gunfire on Old Baker Road in what witnesses said appeared to be a road rage incident Saturday night.

Neighbors told WBRZ that shots were fired in the area around 7 p.m.; the Zachary Police Department was on the scene investigating. No injuries were immediately reported.

WBRZ reached out to police officials but have not yet received a response.