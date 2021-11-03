Latest Weather Blog
Truck hauling stone countertops loses load along I-12 W, debris scattered across road
BATON ROUGE - Traffic along I-12 West at Airline encountered a slowdown Wednesday morning when a truck that was hauling a load of stone countertops suddenly lost the load.
The countertops fell and shattered along the roadway shortly before 5:30 a.m.
According to Baton Rouge Police, the center and right lanes of I-12 West at Airline are blocked due to the situation.
Crews are currently working to clean up the debris.
UPDATE- Crews finally working to clear out shattered countertops on I-12 W at Airline. Take 190 this morning! pic.twitter.com/tepN9PpreN— Ashley Fruge' (@ashleywbrz) November 3, 2021
TRAFFIC ALERT- Truck spilled a load of stone countertops on I-12 West at Airline and shattered debris all over the roadway. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/TZxnDXjfhH— Ashley Fruge' (@ashleywbrz) November 3, 2021
Trending News
The incident did not result in any injuries.
For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Trampoline, other debris pulled from blocked drainage culvert
-
Grieving parents, children find support at local restaurant
-
Officials still narrowing down site for additional Mississippi River bridge
-
Suspect pleads not guilty in multi-parish shooting spree that killed state trooper
-
Sunday Journal: All Saints Day at Mercy