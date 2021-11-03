Truck hauling stone countertops loses load along I-12 W, debris scattered across road

BATON ROUGE - Traffic along I-12 West at Airline encountered a slowdown Wednesday morning when a truck that was hauling a load of stone countertops suddenly lost the load.

The countertops fell and shattered along the roadway shortly before 5:30 a.m.

According to Baton Rouge Police, the center and right lanes of I-12 West at Airline are blocked due to the situation.

Crews are currently working to clean up the debris.

UPDATE- Crews finally working to clear out shattered countertops on I-12 W at Airline. Take 190 this morning! pic.twitter.com/tepN9PpreN — Ashley Fruge' (@ashleywbrz) November 3, 2021

The incident did not result in any injuries.

