Truck fire on I-10 closes right two lanes near Louise Street exit
BATON ROUGE - A box truck fire caused two lanes on I-10 Westbound near the Louise Street exit to close, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
The right two lanes on the interstate are blocked off due to the fire, causing traffic to be backed up all the way to College Drive.
The driver's condition is currently unknown.
