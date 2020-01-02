Truck driver killed on I-10 after tire blowout; Gonzales police searching for hit-and-run suspect

ASCENSION PARISH - Police in Gonzales are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect accused of hitting and killing a driver that was stopped near an exit ramp after his tire blew out last week.

According to the Gonzales Police Department, 57-year-old Ernie Guillard was found lying on the ground next to an 18-wheeler near the I-10 exit ramp at LA 44 on July 11.

Police say Guillard had serious injuries to his legs and upper body. He was transported to Our Lady of the Lake hospital where he later died.

Investigators were able to determine that the trailer of Guillard's "Dupre Logistics" truck had sustained a tire blowout, which was why it was stopped between the main travel lanes and exit ramp.

"We suspect that the driver was struck by a passing vehicle eastbound on Interstate 10," police said in a release.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Gonzales Police Department at (225) 647-9537.