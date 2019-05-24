Truck driver injured after hit by New Orleans-bound Amtrak passenger train

BENTONIA, Miss. (AP) - A tanker truck driver was seriously injured in central Mississippi when he was hit by an Amtrak passenger train while trying to cross tracks.

Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff tells local news outlets the crash happened 10:30 a.m. Friday near Bentonia.

Hitting the truck was the southbound City of New Orleans train, which runs between Chicago and New Orleans. The driver, 62-year-old Curtis Moore of Bolton, suffered head and leg injuries and was taken by helicopter to a Jackson hospital.

Amtrak spokesman Mark Magliari says two passengers were taken to a hospital. An Amtrak crew member was treated at the scene.

Buses are carrying passengers from Jackson to New Orleans because of flooding, and Magliari says those buses went to the crash and picked up passengers to continue their journey.