Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Truck driver dead after running off Iberville Parish gravel road Tuesday afternoon

1 hour 9 minutes ago Wednesday, May 01 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

WHITE CASTLE - Deputies are investigating after a service truck driver ran off a gravel road and into a cane field, overturning his vehicle and being fatally injured Tuesday afternoon. 

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said the truck driver was driving on a gravel road off River Road Tuesday when he apparently lost control and ran into a cane field. His truck overturned, and the driver died on scene. 

Officials said the road was "well-maintained" and that there was no clear reason why the driver may have lost control. Investigators are not ruling out a medical emergency as the cause of the crash. 

The driver has been identified by the company he worked for, but officials did not immediately release his name. 

