Truck crashes, brings down utility poles in Ascension Parish; hundreds without power

PRAIRIEVILLE - After a truck crashed into a building and took down multiple utility poles with it, a power outage is expected to last for hours. 

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on Highway 73 at St. Marie Avenue. The roadway was shut down after a truck crashed, bringing down power poles in the area. 

The driver was injured and taken to the hospital. Witnesses on the scene told WBRZ he suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash. 

Officials said the resulting power outages were expected to last for approximately six hours as of 6 a.m.. Entergy's outage map showed that around 700 customers in the affected area were out of power. 

