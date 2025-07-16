Truck crashes, brings down utility poles in Ascension Parish; hundreds without power

PRAIRIEVILLE - After a truck crashed into a building and took down multiple utility poles with it, a power outage is expected to last for hours.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on Highway 73 at St. Marie Avenue. The roadway was shut down after a truck crashed, bringing down power poles in the area.

The driver was injured and taken to the hospital. Witnesses on the scene told WBRZ he suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash.

Officials said the resulting power outages were expected to last for approximately six hours as of 6 a.m.. Entergy's outage map showed that around 700 customers in the affected area were out of power.