Truck catches fire on I-10 East near the Gonzales exit Monday evening

2 hours 17 minutes 3 seconds ago Monday, August 25 2025 Aug 25, 2025 August 25, 2025 9:22 PM August 25, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES — A truck caught fire on I-10 Eastbound near the Gonzales exit on Monday afternoon, around 7:30 p.m.

A video sent to WBRZ shows a truck engulfed in flames on the side of the interstate.  

The incident blocked one lane of I-10 east and caused delays. 

The cause of the fire or any possible injuries is unknown. 

