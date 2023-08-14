87°
Latest Weather Blog
Truck carrying propane tanks catches fire on Mississippi interstate
POPLARVILLE - A semi-truck carrying a load of propane tanks was reduced to tires and an undercarriage Monday afternoon when it caught fire.
Pictures shared by the Mississippi Highway Patrol showed the remnants of the truck and ashy propane tanks scattered on I-59 outside of Poplarville. Tanks covered the road and flooded the bar ditch.
Traffic was shut down in the area for four hours while crews worked to get the fire under control. Firefighters battled the flames, trying to keep them from spreading to the nearby woods.
Trending News
No information on what started the fire or if the driver was injured was released.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR School Board holds emergency meeting regarding shortage of bus drivers, working...
-
Hitman lays out murder-for-hire timeline, recounting final moments of used car dealer's...
-
Amid excessive heat, Ascension Parish school bus drivers pleading for AC on...
-
State District Attorneys Association working to block clemency hearings for death row...
-
Driver crashed stolen car at L'Auberge Casino after lengthy, high-speed chase