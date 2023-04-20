Truck carrying heavy equipment flips along I-10 West; traffic slowed to a crawl at LA 415

PORT ALLEN - A semi truck carrying construction equipment flipped on its side along I-10, snarling traffic in the capital area Thursday evening.

The crash, which involved a truck pulling a bulldozer, happened around 6 p.m. on I-10 west near the LA 415 exit. Traffic was backed up to the Mississippi River Bridge.

The crash was not in the roadway but had caused traffic to slow.

No injuries were reported.