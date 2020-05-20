75°
Truck carrying 43,000 pounds of noodles overturns, spilling pasta all over highway
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - On Wednesday morning, a semi-truck carrying dry noodles overturned and spilled massive amounts of the food across a highway in Tennessee.
According to the Tennessean, the truck was carrying 43,000 pounds of noodles as it headed east along Interstate 24 and then crashed near the I-40 interchange in Nashville.
The Department of Transportation reported the wreck just after 7:30 a.m.
Overturned TT carrying 43,000 lbs of dry pasta... estimated clearance time is 1pm - check https://t.co/qmniS65cuy for updates https://t.co/nzCeebDNkF pic.twitter.com/GLmIs1Dvy7— Kathryn Schulte (@SchulteTDOT) May 20, 2020
Officials say the wreck resulted in one injury and the extent of this person's injuries are unknown at this time.
