Truck carrying 43,000 pounds of noodles overturns, spilling pasta all over highway

Wednesday, May 20 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Truck carrying 43,000 pounds of noodles overturns on a Tennessee Highway. Photo: Tennessee Department of Transportation

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - On Wednesday morning, a semi-truck carrying dry noodles overturned and spilled massive amounts of the food across a highway in Tennessee.

According to the Tennessean, the truck was carrying 43,000 pounds of noodles as it headed east along Interstate 24 and then crashed near the I-40 interchange in Nashville.

The Department of Transportation reported the wreck just after 7:30 a.m.

Officials say the wreck resulted in one injury and the extent of this person's injuries are unknown at this time. 

