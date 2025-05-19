79°
Alleged drunk driver barrels into front of New Roads home

1 hour 22 minutes 46 seconds ago Monday, May 19 2025 May 19, 2025 May 19, 2025 9:19 PM May 19, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

NEW ROADS - An alleged drunk driver ran his truck through the front of a brick house in New Roads on Monday night. 

The wreck, which was first reported shortly before 9 p.m., happened along False River Drive near the intersection with Major Parkway.

The New Roads Police Department is working the crash and said the driver, 38-year-old William Simmons from Kentwood, will be going to the hospital and getting cited for driving while intoxicated. The severity of his injuries is unknown. 

Officers said the residents of the home that the truck crashed into were not home when the wreck happened. 

