TRUCE still taking sign-ups for annual youth basketball tournament

BATON ROUGE - Spots are still available for the free, annual Hoop Fest tournament sponsored by local law enforcement. 

Put on by TRUCE, an outreach program involving police and other Baton Rouge law enforcement, the 3-on-3 tournament will be held Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Boys and Girls Team Sportsplex on Perkins Road. The event is scheduled to run from  8 a.m. to  3 p.m.

Entrants must be between the ages of 8 and 18. 

You find more information below.

