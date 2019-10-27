TRUCE gears up for Oct. 28 neighborhood clean-up

Photo: TRUCE website

BATON ROUGE- A local non-profit that centers its mission around peace is planning a neighborhood clean up in the Brookstown area.

The non-profit organization called 'TRUCE' is gearing up to cut grass and pick up debris in the Brookstown area on Monday, Oct. 28.

Led by a host of community leaders such as Aishala Burgess, Jeff LeDuff, Darryl Gissel, and Hillar Moore, the program is known for its 'community canvasses.'

During these initiatives members typically reach out to residents living in areas of the city where crime is most prevalent by passing out food, offering fun activities, and chatting with residents in a casual setting.

TRUCE's website explains its purpose, saying it's dedicated to reducing violence by identifying youth who are considered 'at-risk' and providing them with much-needed resources and direction.

For more information on TRUCE, click here.